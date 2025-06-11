Home > Latest News > Samsung & Chinese Smartphone Brands Mock Apple After 2025 WWDC Announcements

Samsung & Chinese Smartphone Brands Mock Apple After 2025 WWDC Announcements

By | 11 Jun 2025

Samsung, Apple’s arch rival was watching intensely from the sidelines of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday and it did not take them long to start mocking their struggling arch rival who has had a lacklustre response to tyheir latest technology from the hundreds of media they invited to the event.

New names such as Apple’s Liquid Glass design caught the attention of its biggest Android rival who moved to pan their sol called ‘Latest features”.

“Customizable apps? Floating bars? That sleek glass UI? Looks… familiar 🤔,” reads a post from Samsung Mobile US on X.

Others quickly identified their latest Liquid Glass design as resembling Windows Vista’s Aero UI, with the new app icon styling in iOS 26 and macOS 26 described as making it harder to recognize apps or read text clearly.

Samsung also took the opportunity to flex its Galaxy AI, which already powers many of the features Apple is just now beginning to beta test.

“New to live translations? Welcome aboard!

We’ve been translating text and speech in real-time for a while now… #GalaxyAI,” and “AI is coming to your watch? Cute.

Ours already knows when you’re too tired to care 😴 #GalaxyAI,” read two other posts on Samsung’s official X account.

Apple’s WWDC stood apart from recent AI-heavy keynotes by Google and Samsung in one major way: Apple barely mentioned AI at all.

Siri was referenced only twice during the entire 90-minute event.

Chinese smartphone brands also got in on the act of slamming Apple claiming that the Company that is in a fight with US President Donald Trump is currently treading carefully, emphasizing user privacy, and the fact that Apple is slowly trying to catch up with Chinese brands who tend to use Deep Seek and Google AI and that gives Samsung (and Google) more room to gloat, at least for now.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air
Apple Admits Siri Delays, Unveils AirPods Upgrades Amid iOS 26 Backlash
Apple Unveils Subtle “Liquid Glass” Design Language Across All Platforms
Apple tvOS 26 Brings New Interface, Better AirPlay and Karaoke Features
Apple Taking A Gap Year As WWDC Kicks Off Without Anything Really Big
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Goes After Officeworks Core Retail Offering
Latest News
/
June 12, 2025
/
Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
OZ To Get Another Sattelite Operator As Carriers Come Under Pressure
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Android 16 Rolls Out Early with Major Upgrades for Pixel Phones
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Apple Admits Siri Delays, Unveils AirPods Upgrades Amid iOS 26 Backlash
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Goes After Officeworks Core Retail Offering
Latest News
/
June 12, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
As Officeworks goes after JB Hi Fi business Amazon has emerged as a major threat for Officeworks core business with...
Read More