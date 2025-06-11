Samsung, Apple’s arch rival was watching intensely from the sidelines of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday and it did not take them long to start mocking their struggling arch rival who has had a lacklustre response to tyheir latest technology from the hundreds of media they invited to the event.

New names such as Apple’s Liquid Glass design caught the attention of its biggest Android rival who moved to pan their sol called ‘Latest features”.

“Customizable apps? Floating bars? That sleek glass UI? Looks… familiar 🤔,” reads a post from Samsung Mobile US on X.

Others quickly identified their latest Liquid Glass design as resembling Windows Vista’s Aero UI, with the new app icon styling in iOS 26 and macOS 26 described as making it harder to recognize apps or read text clearly.

Samsung also took the opportunity to flex its Galaxy AI, which already powers many of the features Apple is just now beginning to beta test.

“New to live translations? Welcome aboard!

We’ve been translating text and speech in real-time for a while now… #GalaxyAI,” and “AI is coming to your watch? Cute.

Ours already knows when you’re too tired to care 😴 #GalaxyAI,” read two other posts on Samsung’s official X account.

Apple’s WWDC stood apart from recent AI-heavy keynotes by Google and Samsung in one major way: Apple barely mentioned AI at all.

Siri was referenced only twice during the entire 90-minute event.

Chinese smartphone brands also got in on the act of slamming Apple claiming that the Company that is in a fight with US President Donald Trump is currently treading carefully, emphasizing user privacy, and the fact that Apple is slowly trying to catch up with Chinese brands who tend to use Deep Seek and Google AI and that gives Samsung (and Google) more room to gloat, at least for now.