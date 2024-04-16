HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Brings Galaxy AI Support To Older Devices

Samsung Brings Galaxy AI Support To Older Devices

By | 16 Apr 2024

Samsung’s Galaxy AI was first introduced on its S24 series of smartphones, before it rolled out to 2023 models.

Now, these AI features are coming to 2022 smartphones, foldables, and tablets.

Galaxy AI is part of the One UI 6.1 update, and includes features such as, Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

Samsung has said the rollout will begin in early May, and the features will be free to use until the end of 2025.

It’s currently unknown what features will then become premium, or how much they will cost.

Just days ago, a tipster claimed the 2022 devices would gain Galaxy AI, and this has been proven correct.

The tipster also claimed some 2021 models would gain a limited selection of features. The Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Flip3, and Galaxy Z Fold3 will only receive Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite.

This has yet to be confirmed by Samsung.



