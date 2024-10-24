South Korea’s Samsung which has an extensive presence within the Australian market is also one of the most valuable brands, outdoing the likes of Sony, Apple and Panasonic.

A survey by Nikkei Research measured the brand value of 200 international companies by considering brand awareness, brand endorsements, and brand value, among other parameters.

It surveyed over 70,000 people in 11 markets, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines from Asia.

Two hundred companies were selected across 15 categories including home appliances, auto, sports, games and food.

The results found that Samsung was the most valuable in eight Asian markets.

Five of the top 10 brands were from the electronics and technology industry, including Samsung, Apple in third position and Sony in fourth. Adidas came in second and Nike in fifth.

Kiyoshi Shitamori, Nikkei Research’s global marketing general manager, said Samsung has come out ahead of its competitors because of its higher “affinity” score. “Samsung is a part of people’s daily lives because the company is thoroughly implementing consumer insights from the Asian region.”

Samsung’s performance and brand value in Asia broadly correspond with its standing in Australia where it was the recent winner in the Consumer Products category for the Roy Morgan Trusted Brands Awards 2024. It marked the third consecutive victory in that category for the company.

For the 12 months leading to March 2024, Roy Morgan also ranked Samsung as the 10th most trusted brand in Australia, with the company having climbed two spots.