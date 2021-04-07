HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Blows LG Away In First Quarter

Samsung Blows LG Away In First Quarter

By | 7 Apr 2021
,

Samsung’s earnings have continued to mushroom in the first quarter of 2021, with the Korean tech giant pulling in around 65 trillion won ($76 billion AUD) in revenue over the three months.

Samsung handily beat cross-town rival LG in both revenue and profit for the quarter, with profits hitting approximately 9.3 trillion won ($10.9 billion AUD), compared to LG’s 18.8 trillion won ($21.9 billion AUD) revenue and 1.5 trillion won ($1.75 billion AUD) profit.

The estimated figures represent approximately a 17.5 per cent increase in revenue and a 44.2 per cent increase in profits over the first quarter of 2020.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Battle For LG Mobile Spoils Kick Off, Chinese Brands To Miss Out
Samsung Go After LG Mobile Customers Following Easter Exit
Samsung Hi-Res 2021 Monitor Series Pricing & Availability
Samsung And LG First To Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Enabled TVs In Oz
Are Retailers Missing Out On Fast Growing 65+ Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Toshiba Receives Buyout Offer From CVC
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
Optus Breaks 10Gbps In 5G Test
5G Latest News Optus
/
April 7, 2021
/
LG Smashes Records Despite Mobile Failure
Latest News LG
/
April 7, 2021
/
Will Next Apple TV Double As Gaming Machine?
Apple Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Arlo Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Toshiba Receives Buyout Offer From CVC
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Japanese tech company Toshiba has officially confirmed that it has received a buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners. If accepted,...
Read More