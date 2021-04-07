Samsung’s earnings have continued to mushroom in the first quarter of 2021, with the Korean tech giant pulling in around 65 trillion won ($76 billion AUD) in revenue over the three months.

Samsung handily beat cross-town rival LG in both revenue and profit for the quarter, with profits hitting approximately 9.3 trillion won ($10.9 billion AUD), compared to LG’s 18.8 trillion won ($21.9 billion AUD) revenue and 1.5 trillion won ($1.75 billion AUD) profit.

The estimated figures represent approximately a 17.5 per cent increase in revenue and a 44.2 per cent increase in profits over the first quarter of 2020.