Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, putting the company on track for a mid-year launch at its anticipated July Unpacked event.

The move signals Samsung’s continued push in the foldable category, with production ramping up just weeks after the company’s S25 series launch. According to leaks from PandaFlashPro and reported by SamMobile, the foldables and their accessories are already on the factory floor.

Industry insiders say Samsung may also launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model, although it was notably absent from current production rumours. If history is any indication, the full foldable lineup will hit shelves by late July.

Speculation around specs has intensified. The Z Flip 7 is tipped to feature a larger, fully functional 4-inch external display, mirroring Motorola’s 2025 Razr Ultra, and a bump in battery capacity.

While earlier reports hinted at the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, recent intel suggests Samsung may opt for its in-house Exynos 2500 for this model.

Meanwhile, the premium Z Fold 7 is expected to stick with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and offer a sleeker profile than last year’s Z Fold 6.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm launch details, but leaks are expected to accelerate as the event nears.