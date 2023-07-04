Samsung have received two Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Awards, achieving five-star accolades in ‘Smart Devices’ and ‘Home Entertainment’ categories, for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the 2023 Television lineup.

It is the only brand to receive multiple awards within the appliance category.

Judges deemed the TV lineup and Galaxy Z Flip 4 as “game-changing breakthroughs.”

‘Smart Devices’ was a new addition this year to the ‘Appliances’ subcategory, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 wearing the badge and setting a benchmark.

These awards are determined through the uniqueness of the product, and how disruptive it is in the current market, along with the impact it has on consumers.

Canstar Blue said, “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is a smartphone that offers a foldable experience with a pocket-friendly design. In addition to leading the way on foldable devices in the smartphone market, the judges were impressed by the BESPOKE edition, which allows customers to personalise the front, back, and frame colours – providing ultimate customisability that few other smartphones in the market offer.”

“Samsung’s 2023 television line-up offers consumers large televisions with great picture and sound quality in reasonable price ranges, making big screen TVs more accessible to Australians. The judges were impressed with Samsung’s continued commitment to innovation in the television space, striving to provide consumers with high quality products at more affordable price points.”

Samsung’s smartphone range currently holds the award for ‘Most Satisfied Customers’ for Canstar Blue, in addition to retaining the same awards across 2021 and 2022 for the TV and Home Theatre Systems categories.

The Galaxy Z Flip range has contributed to Samsung being the leader in the Aussie foldables category, with multiple ways of personalising the device, and allowing users to customise the phone to reflect their personalities.

Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics Australia, Garry McGregor said, “As Samsung continues to bring cutting-edge mobile experiences to the Australian market, we are honoured to have the Galaxy Flip4 smartphone recognised for its Innovation Excellence by Canstar Blue. Foldables represent a disruption to the existing smartphone market and Samsung is excited to be leading the charge.”

Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup comes equipped with powerful performance, enhanced connectivity, and advanced personalisation, and provides accessible screen options for any preference and lifestyle.

The lineup is comprised of the Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, and the OLED displays, supported bt the lifestyle range which includes The Frame, The Sero, The Serif, The Terrace, The Freestyle, The Premiere, and projectors.

Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia, Jeremy Senior said, “Samsung takes great pride in offering Australians a range of home entertainment options that can be personalised to suit individual needs, passions, and experiences. In 2023, we have delivered a range of TVs that not only deliver brilliant picture and immersive sound, but sport stunning designs, smart connectivity, and a plethora of free in-built apps to help Australians achieve new levels of productivity, entertainment, and style – all from their TV.”

This year, Canstar Blue acknowledged the Bespoke range at Samsung continues to give “consumers the opportunity to explore their creative genius, while still getting the high-quality manufacturing of a reputed brand.”