With the full unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge set for next month, speculation has been mounting regarding its durability, given its rumoured ultra-thin 5.84mm design.

Addressing these concerns, Samsung’s UK Mobile Experience (MX) VP of Product and Marketing, Annika Bizon, assured in an interview with TechRadar that the device’s sleek form factor will not come at the expense of durability.

While Bizon did not provide specific details, she emphasised the importance of both aesthetics and durability in the Galaxy S25 Edge.

“With anything slim, durability [has to come as part of the package],” she stated, hinting at innovative structural reinforcements without revealing concrete specifications.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to feature a ceramic back, which is notably tougher than glass and could enhance durability alongside a metallic frame.

If confirmed, this material choice could help the device withstand rigorous durability tests, such as those conducted JerryRigEverything.

Samsung has yet to allow hands-on testing of the Galaxy S25 Edge, despite showcasing it at both its January Unpacked event and MWC in early March.

This secrecy has fuelled speculation that the ceramic back might have a distinct texture compared to traditional glass, potentially altering user perception.

With Samsung teasing exciting durability features for the Galaxy S25 Edge, further details will likely emerge at its official launch event next month.