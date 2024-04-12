HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung April Security Patch Rolled Out

12 Apr 2024

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update was rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 recently.

This update brought with it the new Galaxy AI functionality.

Now, another update is coming to these devices, an April 2024 security patch.

At the moment, it’s rolling out in Europe. These users will see the following firmware versions for their devices:

  • Galaxy S23: S911BXXS3CXD2
  • Galaxy S23 Plus: S916BXXS3CXD2
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918BXXS3CXD2

  • Galaxy Z Fold5: F946BXXS1CXCH
  • Galaxy Z Flip5: F731BOXM1CXCF

Eventually, the availability of this security patch will expand globally, meaning if it’s not visible yet, it should become visible over the next few days.

The download takes up around 350-400MB and the change log is quite simple, “The security of your device has been improved.”

There are also reports this patch will land on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, which also received the One UI 6.1 / Galaxy AI update.

The Galaxy S23 FE, along with the two Tab S9 FE models are not a part of the list.

Users will have access to the Galaxy AI features for free until the end of 2025.



