Samsung Electronics has announced that it has developed the first-ever LPDDR5X DRAM chip that can support up to 10.7 gigabits-per-second (Gbps).

Using 12 nanometer (nm)-class process technology, Samsung has achieved the smallest chip size among existing LPDDRs.

Samsung’s 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X not only improves performance by more than 25 per cent and capacity by more than 30 per cent, compared to the previous generation, but it also expands the single package capacity of mobile DRAM up to 32-gigabytes.

Samsung says that by doing so, this chip serves as an “optimal solution for the on-device AI era that requires high-performance, high-capacity and low-power memory.”

The chip’s power-saving technology includes an optimised power variation that adjusts power according to workload and expanded low-power mode intervals which extend energy-saving periods.

Mass production of the new chip is scheduled to begin by the second half of the year, following verification with mobile application processor and mobile device providers.

Market tracker Omdia has stated that the global demand for mobile DRAM chip capacity is expected to grow from 67.6 billion gigabytes in 2023 to 125.9 billion gigabytes by 2028, a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent.

As ChannelNews has previously pointed out, generative AI (GenAI)-enabled smartphone shipments are expected to skyrocket over the next three years. The share of GenAI-equipped smartphone shipments to overall smartphone shipments will reach 11 per cent by 2024 and 43 per cent by 2027 to pass 550 million units in 2027. The GenAI smartphone installed base is forecast to cross 1 billion by 2027.