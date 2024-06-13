Samsung has announced its new SmartThings Pro, an enterprise version of the company’s smart home platform, which is targeted toward B2B, at the InfoComm 2024 exhibition.

For this, the company plans to create an integrated management platform for connected devices in enterprises, such as hotels, offices, and stores.

It could involve controlling hotel TVs, office lighting, appliances such as air conditioning, and store smart signage.

A dashboard is expected to provide monitoring, as well as control over each connected device. It will also allow for AI-based management, which could reduce power usage by analysing the pattern of usage between devices.

Aimed at businesses, this platform will also support the monitoring and controlling of devices spread across multiple locations.

The ‘Control Hub’ will be integrated into products, such as video conferencing systems.

Samsung will also be collaborating with other companies to expand the SmartThings Pro functionality.

This platform is expected to be rolled out gradually globally.

Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ B2B Solutions Team, Park Chan-woo said, “We will further develop Samsung Electronics’ IoT solutions for the B2B market through SmartThings Pro. We will provide customized solutions optimized for everything from residential and commercial spaces to public facilities such as schools.”