Samsung Announces Consolidated Account Holder

Samsung has given a consolidated account, including its media and creative, to Clemenger Group.

The account will be handled by CHE Proximity on behalf of Clemenger Group and will encompass social, customer experience, data and platform.

Mumbrella reports the media account has an estimated worth of $60 to $70 million.

The announcement comes after Samsung put the media and creative accounts on the market last November – with M&C Saatchi and Bohemia, Publicis Groupe and the Clemenger Group all putting in their bids.

Samsung’s media account was previously held by Starcom, while the creative account was with Publicis’ Leo Burnett – a longstanding relationship.

Edelman will continue to manage Samsung’s public relations account.