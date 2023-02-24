Samsung Announces A54 Chipset, Satellite Modem
Samsung announced its latest midrange chipset – the Exynos 1380 — and shared news on its forthcoming modem for two-way satellite connection on a smartphone.
The Exynos 1380 is an upgrade of last year’s 1280, and is now able to handle FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate screens, as well as 200MP cameras – meaning, theoretically the forthcoming Galaxy A54 could have the same snapper as the S23 Ultra.
It was fabbed on Samsung’s 5nm EUV process, with a CPU with 4x Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz, and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz.
Below are the complete specs:
Process technology: 5 nm EUV
CPU: 4x Cortex-A78 @2.4Ghz + 4x Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz.
GPU: Arm Mali-G68 MP5
AI Engine: AI Engine with NPU, 4.9 TOPS.
Modem: 5G NR Sub-6GHz + 5G NR mmWave, 3.79 Gbps DL, 1.28 Gbps UL, global 5G multi-SIM.
Camera: Single camera up to 200 MP, Triple camera up to 16 MP, 4K video @30fps recording and playback.
Display: FHD+ @144 Hz
Memory: LPDDR4x/5
Storage: UFS v3.1
Other: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo GNSS.
Samsung is also taking on the recently-announced Snapdragon Satellite chip with its upcoming Exynos Modem 5300, which will enable two-way communication over satellite on smartphones.
The new modem implements the standard 3GPP Release 17 to ensure interoperability with emerging telecom networks such as 6G, and uses 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks.
“Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G,” said Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of Communication Processor Development at Samsung Electronics.