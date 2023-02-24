Samsung announced its latest midrange chipset – the Exynos 1380 — and shared news on its forthcoming modem for two-way satellite connection on a smartphone.

The Exynos 1380 is an upgrade of last year’s 1280, and is now able to handle FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate screens, as well as 200MP cameras – meaning, theoretically the forthcoming Galaxy A54 could have the same snapper as the S23 Ultra.

It was fabbed on Samsung’s 5nm EUV process, with a CPU with 4x Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz, and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Below are the complete specs:

Process technology: 5 nm EUV

CPU: 4x Cortex-A78 @2.4Ghz + 4x Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz.

GPU: Arm Mali-G68 MP5

AI Engine: AI Engine with NPU, 4.9 TOPS.

Modem: 5G NR Sub-6GHz + 5G NR mmWave, 3.79 Gbps DL, 1.28 Gbps UL, global 5G multi-SIM.

Camera: Single camera up to 200 MP, Triple camera up to 16 MP, 4K video @30fps recording and playback.

Display: FHD+ @144 Hz

Memory: LPDDR4x/5

Storage: UFS v3.1

Other: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo GNSS.

Samsung is also taking on the recently-announced Snapdragon Satellite chip with its upcoming Exynos Modem 5300, which will enable two-way communication over satellite on smartphones.

The new modem implements the standard 3GPP Release 17 to ensure interoperability with emerging telecom networks such as 6G, and uses 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks.

“Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G,” said Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of Communication Processor Development at Samsung Electronics.