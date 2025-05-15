Home > Latest News > Samsung and Sony Join Google’s Gemini AI Ecosystem

Samsung and Sony Join Google’s Gemini AI Ecosystem

By | 15 May 2025

Google’s next-generation AI assistant, Gemini, is expanding beyond Pixel devices, with Samsung and Sony set to integrate the voice assistant into upcoming and existing earbuds.

Announced during Google’s Android Show and confirmed via press releases from both companies, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 series will receive Gemini support through a software update, enabling hands-free functionality that pulls contextual data from users’ Galaxy phones.

Users will be able to control Gemini using voice commands or touch gestures such as pinch and hold.

Samsung says Gemini will allow users to check weather conditions, summarise emails, and remember context-based information, such as locker numbers at the gym, without needing to access their phone directly.

The assistant will also be available on Galaxy Watch models via Wear OS 6.

Meanwhile, Sony earbuds are also confirmed to receive Gemini integration, though Google has not yet disclosed which models or when the update will arrive.

The move signals a broader rollout of Google’s AI capabilities across the Android ecosystem, as the company phases out Google Assistant in favour of the more advanced Gemini platform.

Google says the goal is to offer “personalised, powerful and proactive help, wherever you are, on whatever Android device you’re using.”



