South Korean gaming company Krafton is collaborating with Samsung Electronics to deliver a premium “Dark and Darker Mobile” gaming experience on Galaxy smartphones.

The two companies have combined Samsung Electronics’ expertise in the 3D graphics technology Vulkan with Krafton’s latest Unreal Engine technologies to achieve what Krafton describes as “realistic and immersive graphics”.

“Additionally, [the companies] have applied the latest technologies such as ‘Ray Tracing’ to ensure the best graphics on Galaxy smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy S24 Ultra,” Krafton said.

Dolby Atmos sound effects will also be supported when playing “Dark And Darker Mobile” on Galaxy smartphones.

Joonseok Ahn, executive producer at Bluehole Studio, which is overseeing the development of the game, said the development team had worked “on optimizing Dark And Darker Mobile for the latest high-end Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold6 to replicate the feeling of playing a console game in the palm of your hands”.

Ahn said the company planned to continue “this close collaboration with Samsung Electronics in the future”.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 were unveiled globally at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on July 10. The event was held at The Louvre in Paris.

“The new title also supports App Continuity, allowing gameplay to continue even when the Galaxy Z Fold6 is folded and unfolded, and facilitating a comfortable gaming experience on the large screen of the Galaxy Z Fold6,” Samsung said.

Jungwoo Kim from Samsung System Platform R&D Group of the Mobile eXperience Business said: “We are pleased to provide a pleasant gaming environment to Galaxy smartphone users through this collaboration with Krafton, and we plan to continue to provide an optimized gaming environment through ongoing technical collaboration.”

On July 16 Krafton announced it would host a Global Beta Test for “Dark And Darker Mobile” – a medieval fantasy game – on iOS and Android from August 1 to August 11, 2024. Unfortunately Australians can’t participate, as the beta test will only be open for players in the United States, Japan, Türkiye and South Korea.