Samsung and Google’s first AI-powered smartglasses have had a strong early response, with all 16 Gentle Monster models listed as sold out online ahead of their December 10 launch.

According to reports, several Gentle Monster models sold out within hours of pre-orders opening, while reservations for a public product preview in New York were also filled.

The new Intelligent Eyewear range combines Google’s Gemini AI technology with Samsung hardware and eyewear designs from brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

While Samsung Australia has yet to confirm local pricing or release details for the new eyewear, the launch is scheduled for December 10 in the US and South Korea. The Gentle Monster collection starts at approximately US$449 and Warby Parker versions, around US$395.

The timing is significant for Meta and its rival smart glasses business. It accounted for approximately 94% of global shipments of display-less AI glasses during the first half of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.

The US represented 42% of global smart glasses shipments over the same period, making it a strategically important market for Samsung and Google as they rival Meta’s Ray-Ban ecosystem.

Counterpoint’s analysis suggests the competing products are relatively closely matched on hardware specifications.

Samsung’s glasses feature a 12MP camera, 3K video recording, up to nine hours of battery life and 64GB of onboard storage. That storage capacity is twice the 32GB offered by Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3.

Weight could also prove an important advantage, with Samsung’s models weighing between 39.6 and 43.9 grams, compared with 51.5 to 54.5 grams for Meta’s third-generation glasses.

Perhaps the real winner is Qualcomm. Both products use the company’s Snapdragon AR 1 Gen 1 platform. Counterpoint estimates Qualcomm’s share of the AI glasses chipset market could increase from 86% to more than 90% following Samsung and Google’s entry.

However, it is not about hardware alone.

Gemini’s ability to deliver accurate, responsive and contextually relevant assistance will be important.

Samsung and Google are also positioning privacy as a competitive advantage, incorporating an obstruction-protected recording indicator, automatic bystander face redaction during Gemini visual queries and a commitment not to use Gemini-collected visual data for AI training or targeted advertising.

For Australian consumers, however, the bigger question remains availability.

The absence of Australian launch timing could give Meta an opportunity to strengthen its local position.

For Samsung’s part, the limited launch is a deliberate strategy and will allow the companies to test features of the rollout, including demand and distribution partnerships, before wider expansion.

While the pre-release sell-out of the Gentle Monster models is encouraging, the real test will come after December 10, once customers have a chance to begin using and testing the product.