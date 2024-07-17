HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Adds Green To The Serif TV Range

Samsung Adds Green To The Serif TV Range

By | 17 Jul 2024

Samsung is launching the 2024 version of The Serif in green, it will join the existing blue and white editions.

The Serif was first launched in 2015, inspired by the serif font. The QLED 4k TV has since been upgraded a couple of times – most recently in 2022 with a matte display – and is now part of Samsung’s lineup of “lifestyle” TVs alongside The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace.

Samsung says that the Serif TV can be placed free-standing on the bundled floor stand, on a shelf, or directly on the floor.

The back, made from plastic, has a pleasing aesthetic which means that rather than being hidden against a wall it can be prominently displayed within the centre of a room too.

Adding to its positioning as a lifestyle TV, when not in use, it can display backgrounds, although it does not have the same picture frame function as Samsung’s The Frame.

 

Like all other Samsung TVs, there is access to streaming apps via Tizen, but Samsung has still not committed to providing Tizen OS upgrades after the sale, notes Flatpanels HD.

The TV has built-in Apple AirPlay 2 as well as HDMI 2.1 gaming features such as 4K120, VRR and ALLM.

The 2024 version of the Serif TV (LS01D) is now available in ‘Ivy Green’ in Europe in 43-, 50- and 55-inches, starting at approximately A$2,183.

Specific pricing and availability of the Ivy Green version of The Serif are not yet revealed for Australia. Up until now, The Serif was available in ‘Cotton Blue’ and ‘Cloud White’ in options of 43-, 55- and 65-inches.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Neo QLED TV Lands Today with New 2021 Range
A Work Of Art: Samsung Rolls Out Pioneering 2020 Lifestyle TVs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Image: Sourced from HP website)
HP Unveils Its First AMD-powered AI PC
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Dirac, Sweden
Dirac Brings Its Room Correction Software To Bluesound
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Global Entertainment And Media Sales To Reach A$5.05 Trillion By 2028
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Amazon Prime Sales Spike Amid Scam Concerns
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Google’s coming Pixel 9 range of smartphones are expected to include a major camera upgrade when they are unveiled on...
Read More