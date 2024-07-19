Samsung Electronics has acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK-based startup, to enhance the on-device AI integrated into its Galaxy series including its new range of foldables.

Oxford Semantic Technologies specialises in knowledge graph technology that can be used for sophisticated AI applications.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the financials of the deal. It did though indicate that the startup will help build the South Korean giant’s generative AI technology. “Knowledge graph technology stores information as an interconnected web of related ideas and process data in a manner similar to how humans acquire, remember, recall and reason over knowledge. By integrating and connecting data, this technology enhances the understanding of how people use a product or service and enables rapid information retrieval and recommendation. As such, it is considered one of the key technologies for realising more sophisticated and personalised AI solutions,” said Samsung.

Samsung added that the startup has already commercialised knowledge graph technology. It points towards the startup’s AI-centric engine, RDFox, that it uses to currently collaborate with organisations across Europe and North America involved in the finance, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

“By integrating Samsung’s expertise in user experience and data with our advanced knowledge graph and reasoning technology, we will provide Samsung’s customers with even more sophisticated personalisation. In addition, developing RDFox with Samsung, and being part of the larger group, will provide all of our clients with an even better product, service and support,” said Peter Crocker, CEO of Oxford Semantic Technologies.

The startup was co-founded in 2017 by three Oxford University professors — Ian Horrocks, Boris Motik and Bernardo Cuenca Grau. Samsung Electronics has collaborated with the startup on various projects since 2018, before now deciding to acquire it.