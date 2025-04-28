Samsung has accidentally spilled the beans on the Galaxy S25 Edge’s pricing ahead of its official launch, confirming details that had previously only been rumoured.

The pricing was revealed on Samsung Canada’s website, where the Galaxy S25 Edge appeared in a promotional offer for the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

According to the slip-up, the S25 Edge will retail for CAD 1,678 (A$1,870) for the 256GB model and CAD 1,858 (A$2,070) for the 512GB version. The device will be available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black colourways.

Set to be officially unveiled on May 13, the Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly go on sale globally from May 30. Samsung’s upcoming handset is designed to sit between the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra in the line-up, combining a premium feature set with a slimmer form factor.

Specs leaks suggest the S25 Edge will boast a 5.8mm ultra-thin profile, a lightweight 163g body, and a titanium frame paired with a ceramic back. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a 200MP main camera, but compromises slightly with a smaller 4000mAh battery – the smallest in the Galaxy S25 range.

The phone will launch with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7 skin, and it will feature the new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for enhanced durability.

While fans have been eager for Samsung’s razor-thin smartphone to arrive, questions remain about battery life and pricing competitiveness, especially with strong rivals like the OnePlus 13T offering bigger batteries at lower prices.

Expect full confirmation at Samsung’s official event next month.