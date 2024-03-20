Russound has unveiled its new AVA Series Mini Audio Receivers, the AVA2.1 and AVA3.1, which are compact, and speed up installations with ARC HDMI. This is an industry first, and allows instant use with any TV via HDMI’s CEC functionality.

These mini AVRs were designed for custom installation specialists, with compact, plug and play amplifications for both the 2.1 and 3.1 systems with ARC HDMI.

Both models have a fully integrated, highly efficient Class D amplifier with digital inputs, a 100-240V 50 / 60Hz universal power supply, built in Bluetooth 5.0, a dedicated subwoofer output, and an IR remote control and external receiver.

Both are highly flexible, can pair with existing soundbars or speaker setups, and can be placed anywhere.

They have a footprint of only 1.6-inches x 5.7-inches x 7.9-inches, and can easily be mounted on or behind a TV, on the wall (a wall mounting bracket comes included), inside an in-wall box, or on a shelf, desktop, or more.

Each one delivers high-quality audio performance due to the fully integrated Class D amplifier, with 50W per channel.

Additional audio sources can be connected via the analogue and digital audio inputs, including an optical audio input and a line audio input.

Other ports include a 2 channel speaker output (AVA2.1), 3 channel speaker output (AVA3.1), a subwoofer output, a line audio output, infrared in and out (to be used with the included IR Receiver with IR Receiver Eye), a 100-240V 50 / 60Hz power input, and a USB-C port for firmware updates.

They both come with Bluetooth 5.0 which means the user can listen to content from a phone, tablet, or computer. If the user desires, the inputs can be used to convert the AVA series into a mini receiver, supporting up to four total inputs (HDMI, digital optical, line-level stereo, Bluetooth).

The Russound AVA-Series Mini-AVRs have started shipping worldwide. The AVA2.1 is retailing for around U$299 (approx. A$458), and the AVA3.1 is retailing for around U$399 (approx. A$611).

Pricing doesn’t appear on the official company website, meaning Russound has yet to confirm it. Australian pricing and availability are still to be revealed.

More information can be found on the official Russound website.

The CEO of Russound, Charlie Porritt said “The AVA-Series Mini-AVRs are the result of the close relationship we have with our customers and their feedback. Both models offer a really simple yet game-changing solution for adding great sound to a TV. They’re the first amplifiers of their kind to feature ARC input, so when an HDMI cable is connected, there’s audio and CEC control. Customers can use the existing TV remote for control. They’re simple to install and simple to use. And thanks to their size, they can be tucked away for a clean installation. Earning a Residential Systems Best of Show award is a great acknowledgment of everything we put into bringing this product to market for our customers.”