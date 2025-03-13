Many households run appliances overnight in an attempt to save money, but doing so comes with significant safety risks.

Domestic appliances are responsible for 54% of house fires, with over 1,100 electrical fires in England last year linked to washing machines and tumble dryers.

Aside from fire hazards, appliances like dishwashers and washing machines can cause water damage if a plumbing failure occurs while unattended.

Fire safety experts recommend avoiding running appliances overnight or when no one is home.

To reduce risks, homeowners should ensure their homes are equipped with functioning smoke alarms on every floor, test them regularly, and replace those over 10 years old.

Electrical systems should also be checked every decade through an Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR), and homes should be fitted with Residual Current Devices (RCDs) to help prevent electrical faults.

Regular maintenance is crucial, including inspecting appliances for damage, cleaning filters on tumble dryers, and ensuring cords and plugs are in good condition.

Appliances emitting unusual sounds or burning smells should never be used, and portable heaters should not be left running overnight due to fire risks.

Despite common belief, running appliances at night does not always lead to energy savings. While some electricity tariffs, such as Economy 10 and selected Smart tariffs, offer lower rates overnight, most do not.

Homeowners looking to cut costs should check their energy supplier’s pricing structure, as some plans provide cheaper electricity on Sundays or during specific events rather than overnight.

Smart meters can help track energy use and identify the most cost-effective periods.

Additionally, using energy-efficient appliance settings, such as eco-friendly wash cycles on washing machines, can reduce power consumption without compromising safety.

While energy efficiency remains a priority for many households, safety should come first.

Taking proactive steps to maintain appliances and being mindful of when they run can help prevent fires, water damage, and unexpected costs.