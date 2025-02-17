Home > Latest News > Rumour, iPhone SE 4 To Be Renamed iPhone 16e

Rumour, iPhone SE 4 To Be Renamed iPhone 16e

By | 17 Feb 2025
Rumoured iPhone SE4 Image: Majin Bu

Apple is making last minute preparations for the mid-week launch of what’s expected to be the iPhone SE 4. There again it might have a different name.

It will launch in the early on Thursday, AEDT.

There’s been lots of ongoing speculation about the new phone.

According to reports, there will be no home button, the new model will support Apple intelligence, and it will contain an Apple developed cellular modem chip, not a modem chip built by Qualcomm.

A USB-C charging port – not an Apple Lightning connector, Apple’s A18 chip, and an OLED edge-to-edge screen are other predictions.

Today, the tom-toms are beating afresh with a rumour that Apple has changed the phone’s naming convention and called it the iPhone 16e.

This rumour has been around since late last year.

Popular Chinese social media account Fixed Focus Digital suggested the renaming to an iPhone 16e on December 13.

Another leaker Majin Bu, followed with a post on X on December 31.

Apple iPhone SE 4 leak

Apple iPhone SE 4 leak – Majin Bu

“Based on what my source has reported, it seems that the new iPhone that Apple will unveil in 2025 will not be called iPhone SE4, but iPhone 16E,” the post says.

“It should feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display and an action button. The available colours will be white and black.”

It could all be a lot of hot air, as is often the case with leakers’ posts. MacRumours says “Fixed Focus Digital” “doesn’t have a very established track record with Apple rumours.

Nevertheless, a name change is floating afresh despite the evidence being threadbare, if even that.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
