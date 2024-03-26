RSL has unveiled its new 300W Speedwoofer 10E subwoofer, which is the least expensive in the range. It joins the Speedwoofer 10S MKII and Speedwoofer 12S.

The company has said the device is called the Speedwoofer 10E to be “the subwoofer for everyone.”

RSL has said the 10E is slightly more powerful than the original 10S, which has been discontinued.

It will have the classic “Speedwoofer Sound,” with tight accurate bass, providing a low-end extension.

It packs a 300W punch and users can expect a balance of precision and impact.

The 10S MKII will still be more powerful, with more connectivity options as well. The 12S is even more powerful than the 10S MKII, with deeper bass and higher SPLs.

The Speedwoofer 10E driver was redesigned, now a stamped steel basket. On the back panel, the amp no longer has speaker level inputs, or any low-level outputs. It doesn’t come with the AR4 wireless receiver built in, however the wireless kit can be added for an additional cost if purchased at the same time.

The painted MDF Speedwoofer logo doesn’t appear on the front cabinet panel anymore. Instead, it comes with a colour matched grille that covers the whole front baffle, with a metal RSL logo at the bottom.

It also features Compression Guide tuning for improved bass output. The Speedwoofer 10E is a 10-inch subwoofer, with a low frequency of 26Hz, and a high frequency of 200Hz.

The selectable crossover is between 30 and 200Hz, and it has a peak power of 800W.

The RSL Speedwoofer 10E will be available from March 29th, 2024, for U$299 (approx. A$457), from the official RSL website. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.