Rotel have announced three new affordable, improved models in its 14 Series, including the A10MKII Integrated Amplifier, A11MKII Integrated Amplifier and CD11MKII CD Player, benefiting from upgrades to critical components and circuit technology, adding extra resolution and detail.

The A10MKII Class AB 2 x 50W (8 ohms) Integrated Amplifier supports a Moving Magnet Phono Stage, three RCA analog source inputs, powered through an in-house manufactured toroidal transformer with robust filtering storage capacitors, and features over 67 component upgrades including power/amplifier providing improved resolution and detail.

There’s an included IR remote control allows precise volume adjustment in analog domain and selection of input source, and the front panel includes bass treble, balance controls and a 3.5mm headphone output connector. Near the rear panel are a single set of speaker binding posts, automatic power control switch, and dual 12V trigger outputs.

The A11MKII Integrated Amplifier Class AB 2x50W (8 ohms) is upgraded from the A11 Tribute model, continuing the offering of a Moving Magnet Phono Stage, three RCA analog source inputs, aptX HD and AAC Bluetooth connectivity, featuring coaxial and optical inputs for connection to digital sources up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Part of the 22 critical component upgrades in the digital circus includes a Texas Instruments PCM5102A 32-bit/384kHz DAC, improving staging and resolution. An included remote control allows motorised volume control and source selection.

The front panel includes bass, balance, treble controls, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and near the rear panel is a signal sense automatic power control switch, a single set of speaker binding posts and dual 12V trigger outputs.

The CD11MKII CD Player is a replacement for the CD11 Tribute model, including over 10 critical components upgrades in the digital circuits surrounding the TI PCM5102A 32-bit/384kHz DAC.

Simple installation and operation are possible through the LCD display, smooth action tray loading CD mechanism, included IR remote control, and intuitive front panel controls, and easy connection possible through RCA outputs.

Also equipped with a coaxial output for the unit to be used as a CD transport, and seamless integration possible through the 12V trigger input and RS232 connection.

All three models are available in black and silver, available worldwide starting August 2023, Australian pricing still to come.

Managing Director of Rotel, Peter Kao said, “Since our beginning in 1961, Rotel has continually invested in product and technological innovations. As a family-owned business we are ideally placed to offer an unwavering personal commitment to always delivering high-performance and high-value products, all built to our exacting quality standards in our own dedicated manufacturing facility.”