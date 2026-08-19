Rotel is returning to the passive loudspeaker market with the Amora 5, a compact two-way stand-mount model designed to complement the company’s established range of amplifiers and source components.

Announced in Melbourne on August 19, the Amora 5 uses a two-way bass-reflex configuration built around a 1-inch (25 mm) silk-dome tweeter and a 6.5-inch (165 mm) woven-fiber composite midrange/bass driver.

The new speaker represents an expansion of Rotel’s system offering beyond the amplifiers, CD players, DACs and other electronics for which the company is best known. While developed to pair with Rotel electronics, the Amora 5 is intended for use with other quality audio systems.

Its silk-dome tweeter is mounted within an aluminium surround ring and uses a geometrically shaped ABS faceplate designed to minimise diffraction around the cabinet baffle. The midrange/bass driver is housed in a rigid aluminium frame to improve mechanical stability and maintain driver alignment.

The two drivers are integrated through a 2.5 kHz crossover, with Rotel specifying a frequency response of 48 Hz to 28 kHz and sensitivity of 87 dB at 2.83 V/1 m. Recommended amplifier power is rated at 30 W to 120 W.

A rigid MDF cabinet provides the enclosure, while a rear-mounted reflex port extends low-frequency response down to a claimed 48 Hz. The Amora 5 measures 350 mm high, 190 mm wide and 300 mm deep.

Connectivity includes dual sets of gold-plated speaker terminals, allowing either conventional single-wire or bi-wire configurations. A magnetically attached removable grille with acoustically transparent fabric is also included.

Rotel Managing Director Peter Kao said the Amora 5 was intended to extend the company’s involvement across more of the audio system.

“Rotel’s success has always been built on trusted engineering, long-term relationships, and a shared passion for music,” Kao said. “With the Amora 5, we extend the Rotel experience through the final stage of the system, giving our global partners and customers a more complete path from source to speaker.”

The Amora 5 will be offered in Matte Black and Matte White finishes and is expected to reach authorised Rotel dealers in Australia and New Zealand in mid-Q4.

Australian suggested retail pricing is $1,499, while New Zealand pricing is NZ$1,849.