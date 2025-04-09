Home > Latest News > Rotel Debuts DX-5 Stereo Integrated Amplifier

Rotel Debuts DX-5 Stereo Integrated Amplifier

By | 9 Apr 2025

Shortly after introducing its DX-3 headphone and pre-amplifier, Rotel has now introduced its DX-5 stereo integrated amplifier.

The latest Class A/B amplifier delivers 33 Watts/channel into 4 ohms (25 Watts/channel at 8 ohms). It is capable of driving the majority of bookshelf speakers or larger efficient loudspeakers.

Powered by an in-house toroidal transformer and high-current transistors, Rotel says that the amplifier “offers pristine highs, detailed midrange, and deep bass.”

 

The 768kHz ESS ES9039Q2M Sabre DAC ensures ultra-low noise (100 dB SNR) and a wide soundstage (10 Hz – 100k Hz, ±0.19 dB).

The DX-5 features an HDMI ARC input and a subwoofer output that allow users to connect it to their TV and integrate it into their home theatre system.

The back panel features four hardwired digital inputs – USB-B, TOSLINK, HDMI ARC and coaxial – plus an aptXHD/AAC Bluetooth aerial for streaming.

The built-in Bluetooth with support for aptX HD and AAC codecs makes it easy to stream music to the system straight from your smartphone.

 

All digital sources meet an internal DAC circuit built around an ESS Labs ES9039Q2M chip, or BYO DAC and feed its analogue output into the device’s single set of analogue RCA inputs.

The company noted that Roon tested certification enhances the high-res music experience, while the precision volume dial (0.5dB steps, 680 mV sensitivity) adds more control over the amplifier.

It weighs 4.1 kg, and the DX-5’s compact design (215 x 76 x 251 mm) features a full-colour TFT display (a headphone socket can be found next to it) and an aluminium remote.

The Rotel DX-5, distributed in Australia by Interdyn, is set to be available in black or silver options from late-April 2025 and is being offered at a special introductory price of A$2,199.



