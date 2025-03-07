Rotel, distributed in Australia by Interdyn, has launched its new DX-3 headphone amplifier that offers premium digital-to-analog conversion.

The DX-3’s amplifier, preamplifier and standalone DAC are combined in a compact 215mm x 76mm x 247mm package that can sit conveniently on a desktop.

It supports several inputs including a PC-USB (32-bit/384kHz) with DSD 4X support, coaxial and optical (24-bit/192kHz), wireless aptXTM HD and AAC Bluetooth and an RCA analogue connection.

Connectivity options on the front panel include 4.4mm balanced and 6.35mm single ended headphone connectors.

It features a built-in DAC which helps decode music on your phone, laptop or other digital sources better than their own built-in DACs.

The DX-3 also supports high-resolution digital tracks, allowing users to enjoy high-definition audio from sources such as Tidal.

The front panel features a small colour screen, a three-setting gain switch, a source selector button, and a large diamond-knurled volume knob.

The company says that the amplification comes by way of an “ultra-low noise, custom in-house manufactured, toroidal transformer with high current drivers and high-quality capacitors.”

Rotel claims that the analog and digital power supplies have been fully isolated from each other to ensure minimal noise interference.

The volume attenuation is controlled via “an audiophile grade NJW1195A fully differential analog controller delivering precise steps as refined as 0.5dB.”

The three-step gain control offers high, medium and low impedance models and lets you fine-tune output power to match the specific impedance of your headphones.

The DX-3 also functions as a standalone DAC and a fully functional pre-amplifier via XLR Balanced and RCA outputs. It can directly feed external amplifiers, power active loudspeakers or serve high-resolution audio into an existing Hi-Fi system.

Digital-to-analog conversion is managed by the ESS Sabre ES9028PRO chip, which is an 8- channel DAC with four dedicated channels each side.

The DX-3, offered in black and silver options, will be available in Australia starting mid-April and will have an special introductory price of A$2,199.