Home > Latest News > Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier in Australia

Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier in Australia

By | 31 Jul 2024
A8 Integrated Amplifier (Image: Supplied by Interdyn)

Rotel has announced the launch of its new A8 Integrated Amplifier as part of its 14 Series models.

The Class AB integrated amplifier is the most cost-efficient model in the 14 series of products.

Built on a Rotel in-house manufactured high current toroidal transformer, Rotel says that the A8 delivers 40 watts of output power into 4 ohm speakers. The result, Rotel contends, delivers “controlled bass energy, an ultra-refined midrange with a highly detailed soundstage.”

The three RCA inputs and moving magnet phono stage offer inputs for a variety of sources including instant compatibility for vinyl listening.

A8 Integrated Amplifier (Image: Supplied by Interdyn)

A 3.5mm headphone jack is included, while rear panel five-way speaker binding posts deliver current to passive speakers.

The device has a 60mm chassis and the front panel has bass, treble and balance controls.

The included IR remote control allows a user to switch it on or off, control the volume and select the source.

A8 Integrated Amplifier (Image: Supplied by Interdyn)

“Rotel continually invests in product innovations and the A8 was a challenge readily accepted by the engineering teams,” says Daren Orth, Rotel’s chief technology officer.

Interdyn is the Australian distributor for Rotel and the A8 which is available in black or silver and went on sale this week at a price point of A$649.



