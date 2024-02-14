Federal agencies are warning consumers to be cautious of cyber romance scams this Valentine’s Day, as scammers are using AI to run rampant.

“Valentine’s Day provides a timely reminder for the public to not fall prey to criminals using love to scam their way into their victims’ hearts for monetary gain.”

Back in 2022, almost 70,000 individuals fell prey to romance scams, being conned out of $1.3 billion, according to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission).

This year, even the FBI is warning people about emerging technologies making it easier for these scams to take place.

They involve luring a victim into long-distance love before money or expensive things are requested.

“What we picture is one lone person doing this whole work.”

“No, it’s a whole assembly line of people following a script, and they have really turned it into a science. The way they speak and how they write words now, AI can write a letter from somebody next door.”

There has been a rise of AI-created scams on dating apps observed recently.

Additionally, it was warned that the most vulnerable populations are the ones that are typically targeted.

“While romance scams can affect anyone, they can have devastating consequences for elderly members of our community.”

FTC data shows since the pandemic started, adults aged 18-29 are 6x more likely to fall prey to romance scams. Overall, reports have increased 8x since 2020.

It was noted many are “giving away significant portions of their savings,” sometimes repeatedly, as they are “under the guise of a relationship.”

The FBI is just one source that is urging people to be cautious when posting online, and on social media, as this information usually helps scammers profile and target victims.

They’ve also recommended doing background research on the person’s name and photos to see if they’ve previously been used.

Consumers have also been warned to take things slow, ask loads of questions, and be suspicious if anyone wants to move quickly away from an app or social site.

Another major red flag is if the individual continues to make excuses for why they can’t meet in person.

The FBI also warns that when private / compromising photos are sent from victim to scammer, these situations can turn into a “sextortion” blackmail scam. In this instance, scammers will attempt to isolate the victims from friends and family.

All of these warnings also relate to financial information.

See below the most common romance scam lies, according to the FTC: