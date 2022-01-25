HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Rolls-Royce Smash Records With All-Electric Aircraft

Rolls-Royce Smash Records With All-Electric Aircraft

By | 25 Jan 2022

Rolls-Royce have broken two world speed records with their all-electric aircraft The Spirit Of Innovation, in what they understate as a “fantastic achievement”.

Proving that electric vehicles really are leading the way into the future, the plane hit an average of 555.9km/h over three kilometres, smashing the existing record by 213.04km/h.

They also clocked 532.1km/h over 15km, which was 292.8km/h faster than the previous record.

Both records were verified by the World Air Sports Federation.

A third record attempt, this one for fastest climb to 3000m was achieved in 202 seconds. This is still involved in the verification process and, if approved, will beat the current record by 60 seconds.

The Spirit Of Innovation also hit a speed of 623km/h, making it the fastest electric vehicle ever, but this was not part of the official record submission.

The aircraft is powered by a 400kW electric powertrain. Rolls-Royce say the propulsion power pack is the most power-dense ever assembled for a plane. It’s enough to charge 7500 phones.

CEO of Rolls-Royce Warren Eat says, “The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market.

“This is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Biggest Consumer Confident Leap In 17 Weeks
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Rates Hike Coming In August, Says CommBank
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Jaycar Hunts For New Owner
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
Inflation Pushed To 3.5%, Years Ahead Of RBA’s Forecasts
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
AirTag Used To Bust Dodgy Removalists
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Biggest Consumer Confident Leap In 17 Weeks
Latest News
/
January 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Following last week’s 30-year January low in consumer confidence, it’s not surprising to see the biggest rebound in 17 weeks...
Read More