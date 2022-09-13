Japanese musical instrument company Roland has announced that it will be acquiring DW (Drum Workshop) for over $94.3 million ($65 million USD).

While a much younger company compared to the likes of Sonor and Ludwig, DW has carved out the top share in the acoustic drum market in the US, across both it’s premium DW drums and it’s cheaper Pacific Drums and Percussion (PDP) brand.

Ambassadors for the company include Nirvana and Foo Fighters member Dave Grohl, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason and the late Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones.

The US manufacturer itself has also acquired long-running brands such as Slingerland and Gretsch in the past, the latter of which is also a major contender in the acoustic drums market.

Roland is the market leader in the electronic drum kit industry thanks to continually pioneering features found in electronic drum kits from various brands, such as mesh heads. Percussion and wind instruments made up 24% of the company’s total sales for 2021.

Whilst the company has already toyed with hybrid acoustic/electronic kits such as their V-Drums Acoustic Design (VAD) series, the new acquisition will see them make leaps and bounds into the much larger acoustic drum kit market.

Roland will benefit from increased production and logistics efficiency, as well as synergies in product development, such as potentially tying in DW or PDP acoustic kits into their hybrid offerings.

“The combination of expertise and reach of Roland and Drum Workshop will unleash the next generation of breakthrough acoustic and electronic drums and percussion products, accelerate product development, and push the boundaries of innovation for drummers,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

DW had previously looked at moving into electronic offerings, partnering with European distributor GEWA to establish the DWe line. However, the project never took off.

The American drum company reported net sales of just over A$92 million for 2021 ($63.41 million USD).

A Roland owned subsidiary of the company is to be established in the US this month and will acquire all DW shares on October 3rd.