Rode To Release New Audio Gear Products For Content Creators

Rode To Release New Audio Gear Products For Content Creators

By | 16 Apr 2024

Rode, an audio gear manufacturer, has unveiled a range of products set to simplify professional video recording, expected to bypass needing to build a rig.

Called the Rode Magnetic Mount, it’s a MagSafe mount equipped with a pair of connection points for accessories, such as lights and microphones.

Additionally, there are two adjustable cold shoe arms, which allow the phone to be used in portrait and landscape modes.

“Cold Shoe” refers to metal connection brackets, which lack power. “Hot Shoe” refers to metal connection brackets with power.

This mount is available for any phone inside a MagSafe compatible case, and has been created from high-grade aluminium.

Shipping begins on April 24th, and it will retail for U$90.00 (approx. A$139.00). Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.

Also unveiled was Rode’s new Phone Cage, which has promised to “turn your smartphone into a professional filmmaking rig.”

It comes with five cold shoe mounts and keeps the phone safe inside the cage.

The mounts can integrate with a range of thread sizes, for attaching accessories including tripods.

Additionally, it has cable management slots, and is also for MagSafe models, starting with the iPhone 12. It will also work for any smartphone inside a MagSafe compatible case.

Shipping begins on April 24th, and it will retail for U$120.00 (approx. A$186.00). Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.

Recently, Rode acquired rival Mackie, and announced a renewed effort to design products targeted towards content creators.



