Undoubtably one of the most popular console games ever, and a hit on the web since the October 2013 release of GTA Online, with a peak of 218,784 concurrent players on Steam in August 2021, fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have had their fingers ready for another installment since GTA V in September 2013.

Now Rockstar Games have caused a frenzy with the official announcement they are working on GTA VI.

The news comes after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition relit the fan fire, remastering GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” Rockstar Games Say.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

It is believed the game will initially be smaller than GTA V, with updates used to build on it over time, and talk has it returning to a Miami-inspired Vice City setting.

This will be the first modern GTA game since the departure of Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, who helped write two through to five, as well as the Red Dead Redemption series, Bully and Max Payne 3. His brother Sam Houser will still be on the project.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details,” the developer adds. “On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”