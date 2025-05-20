The new SmartHouse digital magazine is here, live now at JB Hi-Fi, diving into the latest innovations in smart tech, home entertainment, and personal devices.

In this edition, we pit robots vs sticks as cleaning tech takes centre stage with ECOVAC’s new DEEBOT T50 Series, featuring their all-new ZeroTangle anti-tangling brush, powerful TruEdge corner cleaning, and ultra-slim design that goes where traditional sticks can’t.

It’s a serious contender in the smart cleaning arena.

Audio also gets a bold shake-up.

We go hands-on with Ultimate Ears’ EPICBOOM, a waterproof, drop-proof Bluetooth speaker that lives up to its name with 17 hours of battery life and room-filling bass.

For those wanting premium in-ear sound, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 S2 earbuds impress with adaptive noise-cancellation, smart wear sensors, and audiophile-grade performance.

On the smartphone front, we’ve reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, a mid-range model that surprises with its high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, solid camera output, and long battery life, a value-packed option for those not chasing flagship prices.

In home entertainment, the spotlight is on the sleek new Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV, blending dazzling contrast and colour accuracy with the minimalist, immersive design that Sony is known for.

Whether it’s for gaming or Netflix marathons, it’s a stunning living room upgrade.

We also take a look inside the next-gen Hisense Smart Hub Refrigerator, with built-in connectivity, smart inventory tracking, and energy-efficient cooling, offering a taste of the future kitchen.

EXCLUSIVE: JB Hi-Fi is trialling a new no-packaging initiative in partnership with select distributors, aiming to reduce retail waste without compromising product security or customer experience.

We’ve got all the inside details on this sustainability-driven shift and what it could mean for the industry.

All this and more in the new SmartHouse digital magazine, available now via JB Hi-Fi and ChannelNews.

Whether you’re into robotics, immersive sound, the latest OLEDs, or eco-friendly retail innovation, this issue delivers the goods.