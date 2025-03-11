Home > Latest News > Roborock Unveils AI-Powered P20 Ultra Robot Vacuum

Roborock Unveils AI-Powered P20 Ultra Robot Vacuum

By | 11 Mar 2025

Roborock, which surprised attendees at CES 2025 with its Saros Z70 robot vacuum which features a robotic arm, has now unveiled its latest P20 Ultra robot vacuum.

The P20 Ultra has an ultra-thin design that allows it to creep under tight spaces and builds on some of the features offered in the P20 Pro which was released last year.

It offers up to 22,000Pa suction power, with the DuoDivide brush and dual rotating mops, matching the Saros 10, which was launched globally earlier this year and is now available to pre-order at JB Hi-Fi.

 

The side brush has a spiral design with soft silicone ribs to minimise tangling issues and better tackle edge and corner cleaning.

The P20 ultra features the AdaptiLift chassis, allowing it to climb up to 4 cm to overcome objects.

 

At just 7.98 cm tall, it is one of the company’s slimmest offering and has a retracting LDS navigation module that allows it to manoeuvre under low-clearance areas, with the module rising up once again after it has exited that space – a technology that is also available on the Saros 10.

The vacuum uses Reactive AI obstacle avoidance, combining RGB cameras, structured light, and height sensors to recognise 108 types of objects across 26 categories for better navigation.

It uses 12N pressure hot water mopping, 30 adjustable water levels, and dual spinning mops that rotate at 200 RPM. The company claims that it can reach a 99.99% sterilization rate which meets maternal and infant-grade certification standards.

 

The docking station of the P20 Ultra has a similar dome shape design to the Qrevo Curv, which is also currently ranged at JB Hi-Fi.

The dock of the P20 ultra can wash the mop at up to 80°C hot water, empty the onboard water tank and dustbin, and refill the clean water tank. The company claims that you can get up to 170 days of hands-free cleaning with this product.

 

The Roborock P20 Ultra is launched only in China at China for CNY 3,999 (A$878). Roborock is yet to confirm availability and pricing for this vacuum in Australia.



