Home robotics company Roborock is set to release its S8 MaxV Ultra robotic vacuum in Australia and New Zealand.

It was initially unveiled at CES 2024, and is the company’s most powerful, one-stop cleaning solution.

It combines user friendly features with enhanced technology, and introduces a robotic arm and an extra mop for cleaning challenging areas.

It has improved RockDock Ultra, Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition, and a built-in voice assistant.

It features corner-to-edge cleaning with the FlexiArm design that automatically extends the side brush when corners and low areas are detected.

This allows the device to sweep up dirt from hard-to-reach places with a 100% corner coverage. There’s also an added spinning edge mopping system, which ensures cleanliness of up to 1.68mm along edges.

The voice assistant is “Hello Rocky,” which can work without a Wi-Fi connection. The user can control the device with voice commands including, “start/stop a clean” “clean {specific} room,” or “clean around for accidental spills.”

It has automatic pet and pet supply recognition, and with a touch of button, the device will roam the home to help find pets, and when a pet is approaching, it will immediately stop the main brush and move aside to avoid scaring the pet. There’s also deep cleaning around pet supplies.

It’s equipped with a 10,000Pa suction power DuoRoller Riser Brush and a VibraRise 3.0 Mopping system.

The Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition and Avoidance System will identify and avoid obstacles, and recognise dirt types for an efficient clean. The PreciSense LiDAR Navigation System provides the device with accurate mapping capabilities.

RockDock Ultra includes tasks like auto emptying, refilling, dock self-cleaning, 60 degrees Celsius hot water mop washing, 60 degrees Celsius heated air drying, dirt detection, and auto detergent dispensing.

Users can customise the device via the new Roborock SmartPlan app features, and it comes with Matter protocol support.

The S8 MaxV Ultra will be officially unveiled at an exclusive launch event on the 29th of April.

It will be available for $2,999.00 via Roborock and selected retailers from the 1st of May.

Customers will also receive a preorder offer between the 17th and 30th of April, with a 1-year extended warranty and a free extra accessories pack. This is valued at $458.60.