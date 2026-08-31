Roborock is pushing further into the premium robot vacuum market with a new model capable of removing its own mopping pads before cleaning carpet.

Roborock’s new Qrevo 2 Pro offers 25,000Pa of suction, automatic mop removal, anti-tangle brushes, and a multifunction dock that can empty its dust bin, refill its water tank, and clean the mops.

The Auto Mop Removal technology in particular addresses one of the biggest limitations of combined vacuum-and-mop systems and works by allowing the robot to leave its mops at the docking station when it detects it’s time to vacuum carpet. It can then return to reattach its mops when it moves back onto hard flooring.

The latest development is part of Roborock’s push to make robot vacuums more autonomous, reducing the amount of manual intervention required from consumers.

The company’s recent models are increasingly focused on automating maintenance as well as cleaning, with docking stations that can empty dustbins, as well as wash and dry mops and handle other routine tasks.

The Qrevo 2 Pro’s included dock not only washes the mop pads but also dries them using warm air. It can also automatically refill the water tanks and empty its bin for up to 65 days. According to Roborock, the internal heater reaches 75 degrees Celsius during mop washing and its drying air can reach 45 degrees Celsius.

For homes with a combination of hard flooring and carpet, automatically removing the wet mopping pads will no doubt be particularly useful. Traditional robot vacuum-and-mop systems either require users to remove the mop manually or lift the mop away from the carpet, which can still leave the pads close enough to brush against carpet fibres.

Roborock is also targeting the premium end of the market with its models that offer sophisticated navigation, obstacle avoidance and self-maintenance. Its Saros range, for example, combines automatic mop management with docking stations that are designed to clean and dry the mops after use.

The evolution sees robot vacuums move from simple automated appliances towards more sophisticated home robotics.

Roborock’s new Qrevo 2 Pro is available now, RRP A$1,199.