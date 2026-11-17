British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig in one of cinema’s most coveted roles.

The 40-year-old Twilight and Batman star was unveiled as the new 007 on Monday, with the official James Bond Instagram account announcing the casting alongside a photograph of the actor holding a gun.

Pattinson described the appointment as the honour of a lifetime, saying he was grateful to director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studios for placing their confidence in him.

The announcement marks a significant new chapter for the Bond franchise, which is now under Amazon’s creative control following decades of oversight by the Broccoli family.

Pattinson reportedly emerged as a late contender for the role after producers considered several younger British actors, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor.

According to entertainment industry reports, the actor was offered a substantially more lucrative deal than his rivals, including a commitment to three Bond films rather than the four reportedly proposed to other candidates.

Final auditions took place at Bray Studios in Windsor last month, with Pattinson reportedly learning he had secured the role just 24 hours before the official announcement.

The next Bond film will be directed by Villeneuve, whose credits include Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will oversee the project, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described Pattinson as an exceptional choice, highlighting his versatility, screen presence and ability to bring a fresh interpretation to the legendary British spy.

The casting has already sparked considerable debate among fans.

Supporters have praised Pattinson’s performances in films including The Batman and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, arguing that his ability to portray complex and mysterious characters makes him well suited to Bond.

Others have questioned whether casting an actor already associated with two major Hollywood franchises risks overshadowing the character.

The appointment also raises questions about Pattinson’s future as Batman, with production of the next instalment reportedly experiencing delays and filming now extending into 2027.

Amazon acquired MGM for US$8.5 billion in 2021 before securing creative control of the Bond franchise in 2025, ending the longstanding authority of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Pattinson will become the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series, following Daniel Craig, whose final appearance was in 2021’s No Time to Die.

The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the long-running franchise, although Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce a release date.

Attention is now expected to turn to the supporting cast, with several high-profile actresses already being linked to the next Bond production.