Premium Audio has named Robert Vieira as a senior director of AVR Brands, who will now oversee the product development of all multiple PAC brands worldwide across all channels.

With the founding trio out as ChannelNews recently reported, Vieira is coming onboard at a key time and will oversee electronics brands, including Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer.

As part of his focus, he will bring new products from concept to production.

“The entire team is thrilled to see Rob Vieira back in his new elevated role as senior director for all brands,” said Tommy Jacobs, president of Premium Audio Company, Americas.

“Our dealers can expect to see heightened marketing initiatives, greater product innovation, and ease-of-doing business improvements soon.”

The appointment has been made at a time when Premium Audio products saw a sales drop of 23.1% from $69.2 million last year to $53.2 million last quarter, but perhaps Vieira’s technical product knowledge will not only properly support his new role but the company’s development strategies.