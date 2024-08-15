A foldable Chinese-made bicycle with a frame that may crack or break has again been recalled following an “incident that resulted in serious injuries”.

Sold by kogan.com and dicksmith.com.au to Australian and foreign buyers from August 2021 to February 2023, the Fortis 26″ Foldable Mountain Bike was first recalled in March 2023.

But the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), alerted to another accident, has again recalled the product.

“If the bicycle frame fails while a user is riding the bike, there is an increased risk of an accident, serious injury, or death of the rider,” the ACCC said.

The folding mountain bicycle has the serial number FS26FALMTBA.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kogan Australia to arrange a full refund and free return of the product.

The bicycle was recalled in New Zealand in April 2023.



For more information, consumers should contact Kogan / Dick Smith via [email protected].