Rise In NBN Means ‘Better Experience’ & Choice For Customers: ACCC

The NBN has had a growth in bandwidth and is now providing over 6.6 million wholesale residential services across Australia after over 400,000 new services were added during the three months to December last year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) latest quarterly wholesale market indicators report released today reveals a 6.5 per cent increase in the wholesale NBN bandwidth, up from 1.80Mbps to 1.92Mbps when averaged across all users. ACCC Chairman Rod Sims says it means better experiences for customers.

‘Our NBN wholesale market indicators reports continue to show a steady increase in access seekers directly connecting to the NBN, which means more competition in the retail market and more choice for Australian broadband consumers,’ ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.’

‘The rise in bandwidth per user is also positive, as it should be resulting in a better experience for broadband consumers.’

Telstra remained the dominant acquirer of wholesale NBN services with 47.8 per cent of all services, with market shares belonging to TPG and Optus remained stable at 21.9 per cent and 15.5 per cent of all NBN services.