The founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff, has returned to Amazon two years after leaving the video doorbell maker.

In 2018, Amazon acquired Ring for $1 billion (A$1.66 billion), with Siminoff subsequently leaving Amazon in 2023 to take on a position as CEO of Latch.

Siminoff has now rejoined Amazon as a vice president, replacing Liz Hamren, the former Microsoft and Meta executive that Amazon had brought on to succeed him.

Alongside Ring, Siminoff will also oversee Amazon’s Blink video camera unit, the Key in-home delivery business, and Sidewalk, a wireless network initiative, reported Bloomberg.

Hamren reportedly told Bloomberg last year that Ring at the time had “recently” become profitable.

Hamren is believed to now be looking at other opportunities inside and outside Amazon, according to Amazon spokesperson Tarek El-Hawary. “Liz has helped build a strong business, product portfolio, and team, and we are energized about the future of Ring,” he said. “We appreciate all of Liz’s contributions and are excited to see what she does next.”

After Latch, Siminoff transitioned to the “advisory role of Doorman” this year, before now announcing his move to Amazon as VP.

“When I made the decision to move on a couple of years ago, it wasn’t because I didn’t love Ring or Amazon — quite the opposite. It was simply time for me to take a breath and explore the world beyond Ring. What I found only reaffirmed my belief in the opportunity we have here at Amazon to change the world. Earlier this year during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, I was reminded firsthand of the power of Ring and Blink, and what it means to be able to check in on my home,” said Siminoff in a blogpost on Amazon.

Hinting at further AI integration into home security and surveillance products, SIminoff added, “The AI transformation happening right now is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I think we’re super well positioned with helpful and practical AI features like Smart Video Search. It’s just the start here — we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do with AI — and I look forward to digging into this with the team even more.”