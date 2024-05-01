How Important is a TV in your life, with most households in Australia now having a minimum of two per household, with TV viewing becoming an essential part of consumers lifestyle and above all a good way to relax, especially as the viewing experience of big premium TV’s is almost as good as going to a cinema today.

But what’s important in a TV today? with new technology such as Samsungs new anti-glare which is found in the new Samsung S95D TV delivering a totally new experience especially in Australia where bright light is in abundance.

According to TV viewing data Australians spend several hours a week sitting in front of a TV with streaming fast becoming the norm for most households.

Samsung is the #1 Tv brand in the world and their new glare free, S95D OLED 4K smart TV is seriously indicative of where TV technology has evolved to.

Recently I sat in a hotel room to review this TV with light pouring in from the side windows, it was also coming in from glass panels in the ceiling and despite this the picture image was crystal clear.

Intrusive light can be a real bugger, especially when watching live sports games, and with some TV’s the only way to get a good picture is to pull down the blinds and sit in semi darkness.

This is not the case with this TV, with Samsung processors coupled with their new anti-glare technology taking TV viewing into a new era.

The Samsung S95D OLED is Samsung’s flagship 4k TV for 2024, and while other brands have OLED it’s the bits added to this TV that other brands don’t have that make this TV the Ultimate 4K TV in the market today.

As for those bits, there’s their new AI engine that adjusts the picture on the fly to deliver the optimum viewing experience whether your gaming, watching 4K sport on Foxtel or Hubble or watching that big movie with plenty of action scenes.

Combine this technology with the matte screen finish display and what you get is glare-free viewing like we have never seen before.

Another bit added to this TV that sets it apart from other brands,, is the 70W 4.2.2 built in channel speakers that support HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos which advantage of improvements delivered via the Tizen OS.

For example, you can now play video games in HDR with the blacks punching through due to the 4K@ 144Hz brightness that the display is engineered to deliver.

I listened to audio through the speakers built into the TV and via the Samsung soundbar and while the TV sound is okay, I highly recommend an investment in the Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar paired with their rear speakers.

This bar also acts an excellent way to listen to music when the TV is not or when it is on via music videos.

One thing that I have always liked about Samsung TVs of late is their slim connector box which comes with the S95D.

How many TV’s have you struggled to get a HDMI cable into the back of a TV with the cable plug in area poorly designed and in some cases almost inaccessible.

With the S95D the connector box attaches to a sloping mount on the back of the TV with processing and port connectivity all taking place inside this box, this has allowed Samsung designers to deliver a slim TV with the speakers able to bounce audio off back walls easily.



When it comes to design the Samsung S95D looks premium with a simple central stand holding the TV in place.

The stand is made of metal and attached to at the back of the TV is the connector.

The brushed aluminium borders surrounding this TV add to the premium look.

Conclusion

I am a big believer that if you want premium performance and quality you have to pay for it. This Samsung TV comes in three sizes $4640 for the 55″inch model, $5800 for the 65″ TV and $9281 for the 77-model.

What you are getting is simply the best TV technology out there, from a Company who are not only the #1 TV brand in the world, but they are also a perfectionist brands when it comes to TV innovation.

The display, the processing engine, the audio and above all the design of this TV sets it apart from most other TVs out there.

Downside

Their smart TV system is getting messy with the South Korean Company redesigning their OS so that they can generate revenue from advertising. It’s annoying and unnecessary.

Trailing revenue is a big issue for TV brands and what Samsungs appears to be ignoring is that most consumers hate advertising.

But if all you want is a cutting-edge TV this one seriously delivers.

RATING:9/10