HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Viewers Rewarded For Binging Netflix Basic Shows With Ads

Viewers Rewarded For Binging Netflix Basic Shows With Ads

By | 6 Nov 2023

Along with streaming price hikes, Netflix’s Basic plan with Ads provides a cheap way to binge, however with viewers having to watch the ads.

Netflix is beginning a ‘watch three get one free’ initiative, meaning every fourth episode will have no ads.

“Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilise our new binge ad format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row. After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.”

Netflix are also enabling users to download content for watching on the go for this plan, which was previously only available for standard and premium tiers. It will become the only ad-based tier on a streaming service to offer this.

Resolution is now up to 1080p, and users can watch two concurrent streams simultaneously.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Could Netflix Start Streaming Live Boxing Matches?
Apple Joins Netflix & Disney With Price Rise
X Tests Annual Subscription For New Users
Netflix Boosted By Old Shows, But Margins May Suffer
Netflix Stops Working On Sony TVs & Playstations
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Federal Labor Governnment Set To Force Content & News Access Agenda
Latest News
/
November 6, 2023
/
Landmark ASIC Case Sees TelstraSuper Sued For Failures
Latest News
/
November 6, 2023
/
Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped To Get Titanium Frame
Latest News
/
November 6, 2023
/
Key Apple Partner’s Stock Tumbles, China’s Scrutiny
Latest News
/
November 6, 2023
/
Elon Musk Unveils New AI Chatbot, ‘Grok’
Latest News
/
November 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Federal Labor Governnment Set To Force Content & News Access Agenda
Latest News
/
November 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
OPINION: The Federal Labor Government appears to be hell bent on controlling what Australians watch on their TVs, and streaming...
Read More