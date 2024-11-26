Home > Latest News > ‘Revolutionary’ New OLED Tech For Larger Glass Panels

‘Revolutionary’ New OLED Tech For Larger Glass Panels

By | 26 Nov 2024

A patented, “revolutionary” OLED pixel architecture from Applied Materials will “bring the superior OLED displays found in high-end smartphones to tablets, PCs and eventually TVs”, the company says.

“OLED is the display technology of choice for the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers because it offers superior display quality, light and flexible form factors, and durability,” Applied Materials said.

However, it says OLED displays are “difficult to manufacture because the materials used to emit red, green and blue are fragile and ruined by any exposure to air or moisture. Until today, it has proven challenging to scale OLED display manufacturing to the larger glass panels used to make displays for tablets, PCs and TVs”.

The company describes Max OLED as a “breakthrough technology that deposits and encapsulates each pixel individually using a specially designed maskless process. Applied’s approach is precise, fast and superior at maintaining the purity of delicate OLED materials”.

Applied Materials Max OLED tech. Graphic from company website.

It said the Max OLED solution will make it easier to “scale OLED manufacturing from Gen 6 glass substrates to Gen 8 substrates, which are approximately two times larger, and beyond”.

A Gen 6 glass panel surface area is 2.78 square metres. A Gen 8 surface area is 5.5 square metres.

The Max OLED technology “deposits OLED materials in a new way that increases pixel brightness and resolution, reduces display energy consumption, and lengthens display lifetime”, Applied Materials said.

The orders and repeat orders are rolling in, the company claims, while also revealing that it will supply a Max OLED solution to Samsung Display, which manufactures OLED and QD-OLED panels. “Samsung Display will be bringing in an alpha system to assess this new technology,” it said.

“The consumer electronics industry has been waiting for a breakthrough that can bring OLED technology to the hundreds of millions of tablets, PCs and TVs sold each year,” said Dr Brian Shieh, Group Vice President and General Manager of Applied’s Display and Flexible Technology business.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Is Apple Pushing Back OLED Over Cost And Supply Chain?
TCL’s Inkjet-Printed OLEDs Will Deliver ‘Comprehensive Breakthrough’
China’s OLED Screen Sector Hurting Rivals
Samsung Set To Reduce OLED TV Power Consumption By 50%
“We Need More Time”: Blue OLED Display Delayed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

‘I Don’t Think There Will Be A Sequel’: Wolfs Director Contradicts Apple
Latest News
/
November 26, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Google Class Action Tipped, Maurice Blackburn Spruiks Participants
Latest News
/
November 26, 2024
/
Two In Three People Don’t Realise They’re Being Slugged Card Surcharges
Latest News
/
November 26, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:Which Big CE Companies Did Not Pay Tax In 2023 We Reveal Full 4,500 List Of Who Did and Didn’t
Latest News
/
November 26, 2024
/
Gibson Says Trump Guitar Lifts Its Iconic Les Paul Design
Latest News
/
November 26, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘I Don’t Think There Will Be A Sequel’: Wolfs Director Contradicts Apple
Latest News
/
November 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Somewhere between August and November the wheels appear to have fallen off Apple’s plan to shoot a sequel to Wolfs,...
Read More