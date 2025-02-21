Samsung has a new take your pick AI premium S25 Ultra smartphone, that’s slimmer, lighter and has a lot more processing power, as well as a welcomed return to rounded edges.

As for take your pick, the device is packed with three AI options including Samsung AI, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot AI, with each big tech Company fighting to get usage of their AI offering.

While the flagship Samsung offering delivers more powerful processing than ever before, due in part to the use of advanced AI, it is by far the best AI offering we have seen, spanning any smartphones or PC’s, however it’s going to take user time to get their head around all of the new capabilities.

My initial impression is that this device is a brilliant B2b smartphone for executives who do International calls and want language translation or those who want to record a meeting and immediately get access to a written transcript of the meeting or want real time translation and that’s before you decide to go for dinner and want AI to find you a restaurant and then make a booking.

As for take your pick you now have Samsung AI, Google Gemini AI and Microsoft’s Copilot which is not half as smart as Microsoft is making out, because after opening Outlook and Microsoft 365 on the device you are given the option of activating Microsoft M365 Copilot which instantly asks you to subscribe to Microsoft 365 which in my case I already had a subscription to.

Microsoft even prompted me to buy a subscription despite me having already activated my Office 365 apps on the device including Outlook as my preferred Mail app.

The bad news is that Copilot Chat is in development for mobile devices and Microsoft wants you to subscribe to get access.

As for the device itself Samsung has done the right thing by sticking to the shape form and functionality of previous model, because these previous Galaxy devices were not lacking in capability, functions or from a design perspective.

One thing I am a fan of is the return to sleek curved edges and the fact that the device is lighter than the S24 Ultra, with past models holding the design in your hand for a period of time could become painful.

Another nice touch is the introduction new colours fonts and layouts across their UI making reading and access to key software and apps a lot easier.

The Main screen is a 6.9in QHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X (500ppi) 120Hz display that delivers crystal clear images and improved video playback or when watching a movie and when you jump into settings on this device the third setting down is Galaxy AI, and this is Samsung’s own version of AI.

It’s here that you will find some of the really big improvements to this device including Live Translate.

This particular feature translates phone calls in real-time directly on your device.

Basically, you now have your own personal translator, which will make multilingual communication easier especially if you are do a lot of overseas calls.

Another key feature is AI Writing Assist which you can activate and use when accessing the Samsung Keyboard.

The app is ideal for people whose native language is not English and are living in a Country where English is the main language. Its also great when it comes to translation when visiting a foreign Country.

One of my favourites is Transcript Assist, this new feature uses AI to transcribe and summarise voice and call recordings and is already saving me a lot of time because all I do is send the recording to myself via email, for inclusion in a story especially when I have had a busy day of interviews.

Here’s my thinking, if you look at the automotive market, and the likes of Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Porsche these are brands that for decades have held serious market share in the premium automotive market year because their philosophy is all about evolution and not revolution.

Lexus has tried and so has Jaguar to introduce radical new shape and form offerings, only to find that their best latest offerings have been rejected by the bulk of people who want to buy into an automotive brand, they trust to deliver the next evolution in premium automotive technology.

The same philosophy applies to this device which is why a lot about this device looks no different than past models.

In the smartphone market both Samsung and Apple are trusted brands, which is why they hold the lion’s share of the mobile phone market, and like the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra it’s not about a radical new device, it’s about the evolution of the shape, processor software or camera that makes the S25 Ultra a seriously good premium smartphone that I suspect the engineers at Apple would admire.

Like the premium automotive industry some features don’t change from model to model as is the case when comparing the difference between the S24 Ultra and the new S25 Ultra but what has changed seriously adds value for previous owners of a Galaxy S22 or S3 Samsung device.

The design of the S25+ and S25 is sound while the S25 Ultra is an outstanding device.

Even Samsung’s new colours Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black are a fresh change, and very much in touch with colour trends.

Personally, I like what they have done with the One UI 7, the fonts and subtle changes are a noticeable improvement. Quick Setting and their notification pages are a big improvement especially when it comes to readability.

It appears that what Samsung has done is used AI internally to make quick glances, which we all do during the day easier, especially as you can now see clearly where a notification has come from with an icon sitting next to a financial transaction or an inbound email notification.

Their new Now Bar delivers information on the latest news sports scores which is going to be handy with both the NRL and AFL season about to kick off, as well as Samsung Health, Maps, Clock, and Voice Recorder.

The combination of a new One UI 7 and a brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor delivers evolution inside the device without the need for a radical redesign that some reviewers are calling for or claim should have been delivered.

Throw in a seriously advanced AI capability and you have a massive amount of technology processing power in a device the size of a chocolate bar (Lindt of course).

Another key upgrade is Now Brief, which delivers information that the AI engine thinks you’ll find valuable due in part to your past usage patterns.

These are delivered at various times of the day spanning weather changes, news updates and in the future eating or restaurant updates in your local neighbourhood or where you have a meeting that finches close to lunch or dinner times.

As for the technology that is similar or the same as the S24 Ultra the S25 Ultra has the same 5,000Ah battery capacity which I had no problems with when using my S24 Ultra, there is also excellent wireless charging and in the future via a software upgrade the device with be able to handle 15 watt charging.

At this stage it appears that the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is creating less drain on the battery as I was able to get a good 18 hours of life out of my device.

For nearly a decade I have used a Samsung camera to shoot images, many of them ending up in SmartHouse or on our web sites.

The S25 Ultra comes with a seriously good 200MP main camera and the telephoto lens is really good as these images below show.

The below images were shot from my office on a really overcast and almost foggy day in Sydney.

They were shot through glass which the AI technology has adjusted for, they are full of detail and despite the bad weather full of detail.

Conclusion

This device is packed with tools, apart from a great camera and AI assisted language translation which allows the device to translate an interview, it’s the combination of cutting edge AI infused software coupled with a new processing power that delivers a big difference for past Samsung premium smartphones especially ones before the S24 Ultra.

I am a writer and to go from an interview to a full transcript of a 15 minute interview in minutes is a dramatic time saver for me.

AI tools are here to stay and the software that is already packed into the S25 Ultra, is only going to get better with regular updates being pushed to the device in the future.

The fact that the device already has the best processor ever built into a smartphone makes upgrading and the delivery of performance updates a lot easier.

The outside of the Ultra has been slimmed down and is 14g lighter than its predecessor and this is actually very noticeable.

The use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which is another piece of technology that is hidden but clearly on view when using the device makes a significant difference and a reason to upgrade.

If you are a former Galaxy S22 or S24 user, I strongly recommend that you consider an upgrade. And if you are an Apple user and keep agonising about switching, my recommendation is that you take the punt, spend a couple of weeks getting use to the new Android OS and UI 7 offering. Because when you do you will realise why in the past Apple kept turning to Samsung for key parts for their iPhone including memory, display and camera sensor and it also has a very smart pen which I use every day.

The only thing I would have likes to see is a Magsafe ring on the back of the device or on an Samsung Accessory cover.

Rating 9.5/10