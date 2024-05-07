I first saw the JBL Authentics 500 network speaker sitting in a crowded room in Berlin, late last year, I then listened to it in a back room it was impressive, but it was not till a few weeks ago that I got my hands on a production model in Australia.

The largest of three new speakers released by the Harman Company JBL, this speaker is big and powerful, and when I mean big I also mean heavy which means that it’s packed with a fair bit of audio technology as well as Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Alexa Multiroom, and JBL self-tuning software, and that’s before you get to the audio hardware.

If you are thinking of buying this device for its impressive sound you are going to have to get use to a big speaker that I suggest is located in an environment where it can deliver its full potential, because in many homes this is all you are going to need for great music listening.

The first thing you notice is the retro design which will fit into most home environments, you will also have to locate it close to a power point because this device needs power to deliver the ultimate audio output that Harman engineers have built into this device.

At the launch I was sitting next to Christian Schluender the Senior Vice President of Global design, and it only took a few minutes of conversation to pick up the passion he had for this speaker which had been on the drawing boards for three years.

The Authentics 500 is a party speaker that while ideal for big parties, is also the speaker you want when you sit down to listen to some good high res jazz.

At 7.8 kilo the Authentics 500 is a seriously weighty speaker that looks solid with its waffle grille and impressive looks.

Inside the speaker are three 25mm aluminium dome tweeter and 7cm midrange tweeters and a 16.5cm downward firing subwoofer, audio technology that sets it apart from the younger kids in the family the Authentics 300 which only has 25mm tweeters and a single 13cm woofer.

The speakers three main control dials consist of a large power button and two smaller treble and bass adjusters and like JBL ‘s big party speakers there has to be lights built in with each dial featuring circular lights to indicate how far up the scale you’ve adjusted the volume or set your equalizer.

With the Authentics 500 you have the best of two communication worlds Wi Fi and Bluetooth and what I found was that when hooked into a fast Wi Fi network playback high res lossless content from Tidal Connect sounded superior.

While the device has Bluetooth 5.3 and an ethernet cable connector you also get access to JBL’s self-tuning technology, that automatically adjusts and optimises the speakers to the best sound profile in a room, and as I said earlier, it also depends on where you have located the device to get the best output.

After playing several albums I realised that support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio did deliver a difference with instruments and voice coming through separated, especially when someone was playing a trumpet or guitar while the likes of Ella Fitzgerald sang.

The speaker has a 3.5mm aux-in for hooking up to your music physically, as well as USB-C connection for external devices such as a CD or record player.

Ironically the best music output came when I hooked up a CD player and played some 30 year old CD’s.

When playing Motown tracks the sound delivered was big and bold making it ideal for a party.

It’s also ideal for mood dinner party music when you simply want some silky sound to play in the background.

Either way you are going to be impressed and content that the $999 you have forked out for this speaker is well worth the investment.

Conclusion:

This is a device that while being heavy delivers an excellent audio experience, it’s also one of those audio products that is still going to be around in 10 years’ time because not only does it look timeless the built in audio technology is still going to be able to deliver an excellent audio experience especially when listening to high res audio, I also suspect that you will also get software upgrades to improve the performance as new capabilities are identified.

The one thing that stands out is the virtual Dolby Atmos.

Significantly superior to any Sonos speaker this device also has several hidden smart functions that deliver in the background to deliver the audio experience you expect for the money you have paid.

Pros:

Looks good in any home environment, multiple capabilities when it comes to streaming and integration into home automation networks and above all great sound from rock and roll to pure jazz.

Cons:

It’s heavy and the control knobs need guide markers.

Rating: 9 / 10