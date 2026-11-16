The Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra solves the oldest problem in home security: the camera that looks away at exactly the wrong moment. With a fixed 4K lens that never blinks and a 3K pan-tilt lens that chases whatever turns up, it’s two cameras in one housing, and at $429 it’s the best argument I’ve seen for never buying a single-lens camera again.

Walk into JB Hi-Fi or The Good Guys right now and the security camera wall looks like a speed-dating event for brands you’ve never heard of. Most of them promise the world. Most of them have one lens. That’s the problem.

Why Two Cameras Beat One

Here’s the dirty secret of pan-tilt cameras. The moment they swing around to follow the bloke wandering up your driveway, they stop watching everything else. If his mate is trying the side gate at the same time, congratulations, you now have crisp 3K footage of a man holding a clipboard and absolutely none of the bloke stealing your bike.

The OMVI 2i Ultra fixes this by refusing to choose. Reolink pitches it as a lookout and a spotter working together, and it’s a fair description.

The lookout: an 8MP 4K wide-angle lens on top that stays locked on the big picture, all day, every day. You set its angle by hand during install, then it just watches. It doesn’t get distracted. It doesn’t wander off. It is, frankly, more reliable than most of my staff.

an 8MP 4K wide-angle lens on top that stays locked on the big picture, all day, every day. You set its angle by hand during install, then it just watches. It doesn’t get distracted. It doesn’t wander off. It is, frankly, more reliable than most of my staff. The spotter: a 5MP 3K pan-tilt lens underneath that pans 355° and tilts 55°, and does the running around. When the top camera spots a person, vehicle or animal, Reolink’s SyncTrack sends the bottom camera after it for a close-up.

Both feeds record at the same time. So you get the wide shot showing what happened and the tight shot showing who did it. One camera gives you an alibi problem. Two give you evidence.

Real-World Test: The Case Of The Unidentified Gardener

I mounted the camera in a side area under a balcony, a spot that has defeated previous cameras and produced footage best described as “a ghost in a fog”. The OMVI’s picture was crystal clear, and easily zoomed, even in low light.

I pointed the fixed lens at the entrance steps leading down the side of the house, leaving the pan-tilt lens free to roam.

Its first suspect? My gardener. The 4K camera flagged an unfamiliar person, the 3K camera snapped onto him and followed him the whole way round, right up to the top of the stairs. He was, I’m pleased to report, only guilty of excellent hedge work. But had he been a trespasser, I’d have had his face in close-up and the wider scene for context. That’s the dual-camera value right there, in one slightly startled gardener.

The audio is impressive too. I discovered this when a bird landed on the solar panel and gave a full recital. I now have it on record, in high fidelity, from two angles.

Power, Storage And The Absence Of A Monthly Bill

Installation was incredibly easy, though placement matters. Spend the time getting the fixed lens framed on the area you care about most, because that’s the camera that never moves.

Battery: a detachable 10,000mAh pack rated for up to six months per charge.

a detachable 10,000mAh pack rated for up to six months per charge. Solar: a 6W panel that reportedly needs about 30 minutes of daily sun to stay topped up. My spot gets that comfortably.

a 6W panel that reportedly needs about 30 minutes of daily sun to stay topped up. My spot gets that comfortably. Storage: microSD up to 512GB, recorded locally. No subscription required. Your footage, your card, no monthly toll for the privilege of seeing your own driveway.

microSD up to 512GB, recorded locally. No subscription required. Your footage, your card, no monthly toll for the privilege of seeing your own driveway. Connectivity: dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6.

dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6. After dark: colour night vision, a motion spotlight and siren for active deterrence, plus two-way audio so you can politely ask visitors what they think they’re doing.

Verdict

My advice is simple: don’t skimp on a security camera. A cheap single-lens unit will happily film the wrong thing in great detail. The OMVI 2i Ultra watches the whole scene and chases the action at the same time, which is the entire point of owning a security camera in the first place.

At $429 from JB Hi-Fi, it’s worth every cent.

Rating 9/10