REVIEW: Palm Of Your Hand Panasonic Shaver Takes It Up To The Big Guys

By | 22 Oct 2024

It begs the question as to why it has taken a brand so long to deliver a cracker of a high speed shaver, that fits in the palm of your hand and is ideal for road warriors, and people who hate to have to pack large personal care products when travelling.

Panasonic who already have a reputation for their premium six blade shavers has solved the problem with the release of the $599 NAGORI a 5-Blade Wet & Dry Compact Electric Shaver that is being sold at the Shaver Shop that feels powerful when switched on and shaves as good as their top end six blade shaver that is triple the size.

Panasonic is a Japanese Company that is well known for their miniaturisation of technology, and in this case the packing into a clamshell design of an ultra-fast linear motor that delivers excellent engine room functionality while being highly efficient and gentle on the face when shaving.

In fact, I found it hard to differentiate between my six blade Panasonic shaver and the NAGORI that comes in a pale shell colour.

The five blades cut through thick stubble in seconds and that’s despite its small formfactor.

A quick read of the specs reveals that the five blades are delivering 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute and that is why this shaver is not only powerful but is capable of a very smooth shave which a simple run of one’s hand over your face reveals.

There is no mention of how this would go on your legs or chest especially for those who want that smooth body look.

What I noticed immediately is that the shaver automatically adjusted to the condition of the stubble with the beard Sensor technology kicking in depending on the thickness or stubble.

I have a beard, but I shave around my beard every day.

For the purpose of testing this shaver I deliberately went a week without shaving and when I did shave the results were as good as an old fashioned shaver soap and blade.

Initially when I felt the speed of the blades on my face, I half expected a slight that heat speed irritation that you sometimes get with cheap shavers.

This was not the case with this micro shaver which can be easily washed after heavy use.

The waterproof design of the NAGORI shaver lets you rinse the shaver under running water as it has an IPX7 Waterproof rating.

And for those who want to shave under the shower you basically have 30 minutes of shaving availability.

The only irritating feature is the location of the on off button which is on the bottom of the shaver. I would have preferred it to be on the side where the USB C Charing pin is located.

Having it on the bottom means that you have to turn it over to switch the shaver on and off, whereas on the side you could easily access the on off button.

As for being ecofriendly the new design eliminates 40% of the plastic that is used in the larger handheld shavers.

Conclusion

As I said earlier why has it taken so long to get a premium shaver that seriously delivers before now. I travel and this is ideal especially for short trips.  The battery life is good and the engine and blades seriously deliver. A tad pricey at $599, but this product is going to seriously last so it’s well worth the investment.

Rating 9.5/10



