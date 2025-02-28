As robotic vacuum cleaners go, this new Ecovacs offering is up there with the best but not every house is the same and occasionally it needs a little bit of help.

One thing that stands out with the new Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro which mops and vacuums are the key improvements from the previous model from getting into corners easily and the upgrading of their mapping software to the latest generation.

The robotic vacuum industry has been growing at a staggering pace, with projections estimating a market valuation of A$320.93 billion by 2030.

Ecovacs Robotics is today #1 in this market for the simple reason that it keeps innovating and as their competitors catch up, they are moving to the next model.

Key Features and Innovations

The Deebot X8 Pro Omni is not just another robotic vacuum; it represents the company’s vision of a holistic ecosystem where robotics seamlessly integrate into human living spaces.

And to achieve that, Ecovacs has delivered some very clever industry-first features, including the OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, and AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology.

These advancements aim to provide a thorough, convenient, and intelligent cleaning experience, the company claims.

OZMO Roller: Self-Washing, High-Pressure Mopping

The standout feature is the Ozmo Roller, a self-washing, high-pressure rotating mop designed to handle tough stains. Unlike conventional robot mops that require frequent manual cleaning, the Ozmo Roller continuously cleans itself while mopping.

This prevents cross-contamination and ensures consistent performance across different floor types.

The mop operates at 200 revolutions per minute, applying constant pressure and refreshing the water supply in real time. This makes it particularly effective at tackling stubborn stains on hard floors, ensuring a spotless finish. Users must change the water supply weekly and the dust collection bin every three months to maintain optimal performance.

AI-Powered Obstacle Avoidance

The AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology enhances the vacuum’s ability to recognise and navigate around obstacles. Unlike older models that struggle with irregularly shaped furniture or cluttered spaces, the X8 Pro Omni’s AI algorithms allow it to scan and map rooms with remarkable precision. The TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning feature ensures that even corners and baseboards receive thorough cleaning, eliminating one of the most common complaints about robotic vacuums.

That said, while the obstacle avoidance system is impressive, the robot does struggle with certain patterned carpets and dark spots on hardwood floors, sometimes misidentifying them as stains. Additionally, fringe edges on carpets can cause the wheels to get stuck, requiring manual intervention.

Performance and Usability

Powerful Suction and Versatile Cleaning Modes

Equipped with Blast Technology, the X8 Pro Omni delivers ten times the cleaning pressure of its predecessors, making it highly effective at removing dirt, debris, and pet hair. It seamlessly switches between hard floors and carpets, adjusting its cleaning mode accordingly. For those seeking a more specialised solution, Ecovacs also offers the T50 Max Pro Omni for carpets and pet hair and the T50 Pro Omni for compact spaces.

Battery life is approximately 80-90 minutes, which should be sufficient for most medium-sized homes. However, for multi-story homes, users must manually move the docking station upstairs if they want the robot to clean different floors — a notable inconvenience given its otherwise autonomous design.

User Experience: Setup and App Integration

Setting up the X8 Oro Omni is relatively straightforward, but users unfamiliar with smart home devices may find the initial setup process challenging. It took approximately 30 minutes to fully configure the robot, including connecting it to the Ecovacs Home app.

The app itself is a standout feature, offering real-time notifications, multi-map storage, and the ability to customise cleaning schedules. However, it cannot differentiate between indoor and outdoor spaces, meaning that users must ensure all doors are closed before starting a cleaning cycle

Additionally, the YIKO voice assistant adds an interactive element, allowing users to give voice commands for quick adjustments. While convenient, the voice assistant lacks some of the advanced conversational capabilities seen in other AI-driven smart home devices.

Maintenance and Longevity

With a 30-month warranty, Ecovacs ensures long-term reliability. However, there are some ongoing maintenance requirements:

The dust collection bin must be changed every three months to prevent performance degradation.

The app provides reminders for all necessary servicing, helping users stay on top of maintenance without guesswork.

Limitations and Areas for Improvement

While the Deebot X8 Ormo Omni is undoubtedly a powerful and intelligent cleaning device, it does have some drawbacks:

Difficulty with patterned carpets and dark flooring: The AI occasionally mistakes certain textures for stains.

Struggles with carpets that have fringe edges: The wheels can get caught, requiring manual assistance.

Limited ability to clean multi-story homes without manual intervention: The docking station must be relocated if users want to clean different floors.

Setup may be challenging for tech-resistant users: Those unfamiliar with smart home devices may find the configuration process frustrating.

Additional costs for cleaning solution: Unlike some competitors that include detergent, Ecovacs sells it separately.

Final Verdict: Is It Worth the Investment?

This Robotic Vacuum cleaner a significant step forward in home robotics, offering cutting-edge AI, powerful suction, and industry-leading mopping technology.

It excels at deep cleaning, edge detection, and obstacle avoidance, making it one of the most advanced robotic vacuums on the market. However, its price tag of A$2,499 means that it’s best suited for users who truly value convenience and efficiency in their home cleaning routine.

For those willing to invest in premium home automation experience, the X8 Pro Omni delivers exceptional performance, smart AI capabilities, and a well-integrated app experience. While there are some limitations, particularly with certain carpets and multi-story homes, the overall package is impressive.

For those who value hands-free, intelligent home cleaning, the Deebot 8 Omni is a worthy investment. As Ecovacs continues to innovate, it is clear that we are inching closer to a future where home cleaning is entirely autonomous—and this vacuum is a bold step in that direction.

Rating: 4.5/5

Pros

Industry-first self-washing mopping technology

Powerful suction and pressure cleaning

AI-driven obstacle avoidance and edge cleaning

User-friendly app with multiple mapping features

Long battery life and low maintenance frequency

Cons