I am not a gym junkie, but I do like to exercise, so when it came to testing the new BluAnt Pump X headphones, that are already getting rave reviews from gym goers, I got my wife who goes to the gym three days a week to try them out, we also did our own workout of opinions among gym goers of all ages.

This was after the squabble in my office among female staff who after trying these new headphones that come with cooling pads came to the opinion that they were “pretty cool”, especially as they delivered excellent sound throughput and are retailing for just $299.

It appears that one of the first issues for gym goers is whether to use buds or a pair of headphones specifically designed for activities when exercising in the gym.

When I asked several gym goers what they wanted, either buds or headphones when using listening devices in a gym, two things stood out ‘active noise cancelling’ and ‘fit’ followed by “A good price”.

“I always fear my buds falling out when I am exercising or running claimed one male observer”.

When BluAnt started the development of these headphones I am told they were well aware of the requirements that gym goers wanted from a headphone brand.

In the case of the Pump X headphones, it appears that BlueAnt have delivered a product that meets what gym goers want including a long-life battery that lasts over 30 hours.

“These are headphones that I will keep in my gym bag and charge once a week” said one older gym goer who liked the idea of cutting out other noise in the gym in particular “awful wrap” music by using the 35dB noise cancelling.

My wife’s first reaction was that the new Pump X headphones were “They are not heavy on your head “Similar to a lot of other headphones that are more about looks than actual functionality” she said.

She also like the cooling pads and the option of white.

Several females went for white over black.

As for men who trialled the headphones it was the “Loud booming bass” that appealed.

Optimised for workouts, fitness and an active lifestyle the new Pump X headphones have been developed by Melbourne base Company BlueAnt, who are well away of the potential that Australian consumers who engage in active outdoor and indoor exercise than most other developed Countries deliver, when it comes to speakers, buds and headphones like the Pump X that comes with 40mm dynamic drivers.

One Gym goer who tried the new BlueAnt offering said “I am no Dwayne Rock Johnson, but these look pretty cool on and are a lot cheaper than what he wears”.

His crack was a reference to the Under Armour gym headphones released by Under Armour using personality Dwayne Rock Johnson. these headphones sell for $100 over the price of the $299 BlueAnt Pump X that have 4 microphones, X mode audio options for those who want to jack up their workout intensity.

Key among most gym goers was that the new BlueAnt headphones were secure and comfortable on the head fit and “looked good”.

Designed for workouts and heavy sweating the headphones have IP54 splashproof and sweatproof ratings which are designed to facilitate the hardest of workouts.

For those who want to use the headphones outside of the gym, at the beach or when sitting on public transport the cups can be swapped out for everyday memory foam ear pads which are ideal when not doing a gym workout.

Conclusion

I have used these headphones off and on for three weeks and on a price performance basis they are among the best offering out there especially as they are specifically designed for active people who want the basics done right and that includes really good noise cancelling.

Where I found they really worked well was on an aeroplane where the ANC kicked in cutting out the aircraft noise, I also found that I could easily sleep in them, they were also good in the hotel gym especially when you are in a small gym with a lot of active people around.

Rating 9.5/10



Key Features:

– Comes in three colour combinations: black and gold, white and gold, black and silver

– Loud booming audio with thumping bass

– X-Mode Audio option for intensity

– Cooling Ear Gel Ear Pads

– 35dB of Active Noise Cancellation

– 34hrs play time (ANC on) / 58 hrs play time (ANC off)

– Transparency mode to hear your surroundings

– IP54 splashproof/sweatproof

– Four mics for crystal clear calls anywhere

– Bluetooth 5.4

– 40mm dynamic drivers

– Rapid charging 10mins for 4 hrs ANC on or 6hrs ANC off

– Simple one touch controls

– Folding Design

– Carry pouch with hook

– USB-C Low Latency Audio input & USB-C charging

– Braided USB-C cable